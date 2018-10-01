Watch Eddie Vedder perform with Johnny Marr and Liz Phair at Ohana Festival
Eddie Vedder had a collaboration-filled weekend at this year's Ohana Festival. During his set at the California event, the Pearl Jam frontman invited Liz Phair on stage to sing "Better Man," and Johnny Marr joined him for a performance of "Hard Sun." Vedder also showed up during Marr's set at the festival to lend his voice to the Smiths classic "There Is a Light that Never Goes Out." The Ohana Festival, which Vedder co-founded, also featured performances from Mumford & Sons, Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, among others. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.