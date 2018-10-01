Watch now: XXXTentacion wanders alone in the wilderness in new “Moonlight” video
The late XXXTentacion is feeling lonely, waiting for a romantic call in his just-released “Moonlight” video. The rapper from Florida is credited as the writer and creative director of the clip, which is set in an outdoor, nighttime party with a full moon. XXX wanders alone, rapping, “All alone, call my phone, make me feel right/Girl you when you call, make me feel right.” The video ends with the caption, “Energy never dies. He is amongst us. Long Live Jah.” “Moonlight” is the latest single from XXX’s second and latest solo album, ?, which was released March 16 and is certified platinum. The rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, is also featured on the song “Don’t Cry” on Lil Wayne's new album, Tha Carter V. XXXTentacion was fatally shot at age 20 on June 18 in Deerfield, Florida. Four suspects have been arrested. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.