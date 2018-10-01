Worth the wait: Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” predicted to debut at #1 with third-largest streaming week ever
Lil Wayne's long-awaited Tha Carter V is predicted to debut at number on the Billboard 200 album chart with the third-largest steaming week ever. Released on September 28, Lil Wayne's first new album in seven years is expected to earn over 450,000 units for the week ending October 4, according to Billboard. It could generate over 400 million audio streams, which would be the third-highest weekly total, behind Drake's Scorpion with 746 million, and Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, with 431 million streams. Wayne expressed his appreciation in an Instagram video. "Thank you to all the people. All the support ya'll gave me for the album. It is crazy," the Young Money CEO commented. "I didn't expect it to be nowhere near like this. I want to thank all the people involved with the album. The producers. My mom. All the artists involved with the album." Tha Carter V would be Weezy's fourth number-one album, following Tha Carter 1V in 2011, I Am Not a Human Being in 2010, and Tha Carter III in 2008. Tha Carter V album features 23 tracks, with guest artists including Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Reginae Carter, Ashanti, Mack Maine Travis Scott, Nivea, Sosamann, and the late XXXTentacion. Tha Carter V was originally scheduled to drop in 2014 but was held up due to Wayne's $51 million lawsuit against Cash Money Records for unpaid royalties. That lawsuit was final settled in June, opening the door for the album's release.