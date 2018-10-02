Adam Levine admits he didn’t think he’d be a good coach on “The Voice”

Adam Levine has been doing The Voice for 15 seasons now, but when he first started out, he didn’t think he’d be a good mentor. “I was this single dude who never thought about helping anybody with their career because I was too hyper-focused on my own,” he says in People’s 15 Seasons of The Voice special edition. But the Maroon 5 frontman says he's matured in the years since then. Not only did he learn how to become a coach to his contestants, he also married model Behati Prinsloo and became a dad to two daughters. “I kind of had to grow up a little bit,” Adam says, “and do a job and provide a service for other people and teach them things I knew and play this crazy game.” Adam is currently battling with rival coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson to find the next big singing sensation on season 15 of The Voice on NBC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.