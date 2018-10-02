Alicia Keys, Maxwell and Erykah Badu to protest Kavanaugh confirmation Thursday in DC
Alicia Keys, Maxwell and Erykah Badu are among the celebrities who will protest Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court Thursday in Washington, D.C. The "Bravery is Contagious" protest will be held outside the Supreme Court building in the nation's capital at 7:00 p.m. ET. "We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday," the protest's official website notes. "It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday." "If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it," adds the protest organizers, Party Majority PAC. "Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman, and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination. The legitimacy of the nation's highest court is at stake as is the future of our country." Supporters are asked to "sign the pledge to take to the streets and protest locally this week." The slogan of the protest is, "Brett KavaNAH, Just say NO."