Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness announces new album, “Upside Down Flowers”; listen to single “Teenage Rockstars” now

ABC/Randy HolmesAndrew McMahon in the Wilderness will release a new album called Upside Down Flowers on November 16. The follow-up to 2017's Zombies on Broadway features the previously released single "Ohio," as well as a new track called "Teenage Rockstars," available now for digital download. In support of the new album, McMahon will embark on a U.S. tour beginning January 23 in Phoenix. Visit AndrewMcMahon.com for ticket info. Here's the Upside Down Flowers track list: "Teenage Rockstars"
"Ohio"
"Blue Vacation"
"Monday Flowers"
"Paper Rain"
"This Wild Ride"
"Goodnight, Rock and Roll"
"House in the Trees"
"Penelope"
"Careless"
"Everything Must Go" And here are McMahon's 2019 tour dates: 1/23 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
1/25 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
1/26 -- Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ
1/27 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
1/29 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
1/30 -- Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
2/7 -- Lake Buena Vita, FL, House of Blues
2/8 -- Jacksonville, FL, Maverick’s At the Landing
2/9 -- Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
2/10 -- Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
2/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House
2/16 -- Niagara Falls, NY, Rapids Theatre
2/17 -- Huntington, NY, The Paramount
2/19 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
2/21 -- New York, NY, Terminal 5
2/22 -- Mashantucket, CT, Fox Theatre- Foxwoods Casino
2/23 -- Clifton Park, NY, Upstate Concert Hall
2/24 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
2/26 -- Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
2/28 -- Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
3/1 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
3/2 -- Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
3/3 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
3/5 -- Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theater
3/7 -- St. Louis, MO, The Pageant
3/9 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
3/10 -- Aspen, CO, Belly Up
3/12 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
3/14 -- Missoula, MT, The Wilma
3/15 -- Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
3/16 -- Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
3/19 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace Of Spades
3/21 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
3/22 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Orpheum
3/23 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
3/24 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues

