Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness announces new album, “Upside Down Flowers”; listen to single “Teenage Rockstars” now

ABC/Randy Holmes

will release a new album called Upside Down Flowers on November 16. The follow-up to 2017's Zombies on Broadway features the previously released single "Ohio," as well as a new track called "Teenage Rockstars," available now for digital download. In support of the new album, McMahon will embark on a U.S. tour beginning January 23 in Phoenix. Visit AndrewMcMahon.com for ticket info. Here's the Upside Down Flowers track list: "Teenage Rockstars""Ohio""Blue Vacation""Monday Flowers""Paper Rain""This Wild Ride""Goodnight, Rock and Roll""House in the Trees""Penelope""Careless""Everything Must Go" And here are McMahon's 2019 tour dates: 1/23 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren1/25 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues1/26 -- Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ1/27 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues1/29 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues1/30 -- Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works2/7 -- Lake Buena Vita, FL, House of Blues2/8 -- Jacksonville, FL, Maverick’s At the Landing2/9 -- Raleigh, NC, The Ritz2/10 -- Norfolk, VA, The NorVa2/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House2/16 -- Niagara Falls, NY, Rapids Theatre2/17 -- Huntington, NY, The Paramount2/19 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues2/21 -- New York, NY, Terminal 52/22 -- Mashantucket, CT, Fox Theatre- Foxwoods Casino2/23 -- Clifton Park, NY, Upstate Concert Hall2/24 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE2/26 -- Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall2/28 -- Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre3/1 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore3/2 -- Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre3/3 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue3/5 -- Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theater3/7 -- St. Louis, MO, The Pageant3/9 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium3/10 -- Aspen, CO, Belly Up3/12 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot3/14 -- Missoula, MT, The Wilma3/15 -- Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre3/16 -- Portland, OR, Roseland Theater3/19 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace Of Spades3/21 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater3/22 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Orpheum3/23 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues3/24 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.