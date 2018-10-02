Anita Cochran teams up with “Good Morning America” to “Fight Like a Girl” this Friday

Anita Cochran

's latest single, "Fight Like a Girl," will be the theme of Good Morning America's breast cancer awareness event on Friday. Anita had her biggest success on the country chart so far in 1997 with her #1 duet with, "What If I Said." Her new song is inspired by her own battle with breast cancer, which began in August of last year. Just this past week, Anita finished her last chemotherapy treatment. "Maybe my journey can help people," Anita says. "I feel like that's my purpose now." After her performance on GMA on Friday, Anita plans to donate a week's worth of proceeds from her single to breast cancer research. You can tune in starting at 7 a.m. Friday on ABC to watch for her. Later this month, Anita's set to play the Grand Ole Opry alongsideon October 26, during the annual Opry Goes Pink fundraiser.