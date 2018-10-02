Demi Lovato’s younger sister says Demi is “working really hard on her sobriety”
Demi Lovato’s younger sister, Madison De La Garza, has given an update on the singer’s progress in rehab. During an interview with Millennial Hollywood to promote her new film, Subject 16, Madison told host Dakota T. Jones that Demi is “doing really well” since recovering from an overdose in July. "She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her,” the 16-year-old said. “It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot." But Madison has no doubt that her family will get through it. “Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before," she said. "So, we've just been so thankful for everything -- for the little things." As for what “little things” she’s looking forward to doing with her sister again, Madison said she can’t wait for the two of them to go to the frozen yogurt place, Menchie’s. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.