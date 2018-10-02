Garth Brooks is ready to go “LIVE” with “Part III” of “The Anthology” next month

Courtesy Nancy Seltzer and Associates

Part III of’ autobiographical The Anthology is coming next month, and will focus on the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year’s legendary live performances. The book will also include the new Triple Live project that chronicles Garth’s most recent World Tour. Garth gave away a limited number of digital copies of the concert album in September via Ticketmaster. In all, the multimedia project will include five CDs and 52 live recordings, as well as more than 100 behind-the-scenes and performance photos. It also boasts more than ten augmented reality experiences, which you can access by focusing the Garth Live app on the pictures in the book. The Anthology|Part III LIVE traces the Country Music Hall of Famer’s live performance roots from his first chance to play at Nashville’s Opryland USA at 19 -- an opportunity he missed because his dad wanted him to go to college instead. From there, Garth would play Willie’s Saloon in Stillwater, Oklahoma, before launching his career opening forand. It also chronicles Garth's mega-concerts, from New York City’s Central Park to Ireland’s Croke Park. The Anthology|Part III LIVE is set to arrive November 20, a year after Part I|The First Five Years. It’s the second of five planned volumes. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.