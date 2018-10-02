Justin Timberlake rumored to headline Coachella 2019; new clothing collection launches Thursday

Following years that saw Lady Gaga and then Beyoncé headline Coachella, another pop superstar is now reportedly being eyed for a headlining slot at the 2019 version of the festival. Hits Daily Double reports that, according to "informed sources," Justin Timberlake will headline Saturday night at Coachella 2019. The same sources claim that Friday night will be headlined by actor/musician Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, with Kanye West headlining Sunday night. While you ponder that rumor, you can check out Justin's new capsule clothing collection, Fresh Leaves, in collaboration with Levis. According to The Source, the 20-piece collection features 501 Denim, trucker jackets, hoodies, heavyweight button-down shirts and headgear. As the name suggests, it's all very fall-ish and Man of the Woods-y. It launches Thursday. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
