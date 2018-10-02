Starting Tuesday, you should start to see a new public service announcement starring Carrie as it debuts on Disney Channel. You’ll also see Kelly Ripa, Leighton Meester, Nathan Fillion, Raven-Symone, and others in similar spots that will air on ABC, Freeform and Disney Channel. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
“Love Wins”: Carrie Underwood wants you to #ChooseKindess during National Bullying Prevention Month
With a new hit called “Love Wins,” Carrie Underwood is the perfect person to be the face of ABC’s new #ChooseKindness campaign. Carrie, along with her American Idol pal Ryan Seacrest, will be the primary ambassador for Disney/ABC’s initiative during October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month. The effort encourages viewers to “end negativity, celebrate their differences, support love, and ultimately, choose kindness.”
