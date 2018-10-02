“Love Wins”: Carrie Underwood wants you to #ChooseKindess during National Bullying Prevention Month

Capitol

With a new hit called “Love Wins,”is the perfect person to be the face of ABC’s new #ChooseKindness campaign. Carrie, along with her American Idol pal, will be the primary ambassador for Disney/ABC’s initiative during October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month. The effort encourages viewers to “end negativity, celebrate their differences, support love, and ultimately, choose kindness.”Starting Tuesday, you should start to see a new public service announcement starring Carrie as it debuts on Disney Channel. You’ll also see, and others in similar spots that will air on ABC, Freeform and Disney Channel. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.