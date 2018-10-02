“Memory of a Big Festival”: David Bowie’s 2000 Glastonbury set to be released in multiple formats

Parlophone/BBC Studios/Glastonbury Festivals Ltd.
A new archival David Bowie
concert album and video titled Glastonbury 2000 will be released November 30
as a two-CD/DVD set, a two-CD package, a three-LP vinyl collection and standard and high-res digital formats. The releases mark the first time that Bowie's performance at the 2000 edition of the famed U.K. festival will be made available in its entirety.
Bowie's headlining set at the annual music extravaganza was described by popular U.K. music magazine NME as "[n]ot only the greatest Glastonbury headline performance but the best headline slot at any festival ever."
In the decade prior to this show, Bowie had made a point of not performing too many of his classic songs at his concerts, but he decided to pack his Glastonbury performance with hits, including "China Girl," "Changes," "Life on Mars?," "Ashes to Ashes," "Rebel Rebel," "Golden Years," "Fame," "Starman," "Under Pressure," "Ziggy Stardust," "'Heroes,'" and "Let's Dance."
The Glastonbury 2000
releases boast newly remastered audio and upgraded video. Also included in the collection is a diary Bowie wrote for Time Out
in which he discusses preparing for the concert.
In one passage, he writes, "As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show. Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well…I thought...big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course."
Here's the track list for the two-CD version of Glastonbury 2000
:
CD 1
"Introduction (Greensleeves)"
"Wild Is the Wind"
"China Girl"
"Changes"
"Stay"
"Life on Mars?"
"Absolute Beginners"
"Ashes to Ashes"
"Rebel Rebel"
"Little Wonder"
"Golden Years"
CD 2
"Fame"
"All the Young Dudes"
"The Man Who Sold the World"
"Station to Station"
"Starman"
"Hallo Spaceboy"
"Under Pressure"
"Ziggy Stardust"
"'Heroes'"
"Let's Dance"
"I'm Afraid of Americans"
