Nashville notes

The latest single from "Bye Bye" hitmaker Jo Dee Messina
is the new song, "Reckless Love."
Ray Stevens
' third annual Charity Golf Classic will be October 21 and 22 at his West Nashville CabaRay venue and at Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin, Tennessee.
If you missed Dylan Scott
doing his top-five hit, "Hooked," on Live with Kelly and Ryan
, you can watch his performance online
.
You can check out "Up Down" hitmaker Morgan Wallen
's new video for "Whiskey Glasses" on YouTube
now.
