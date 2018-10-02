Quavo solo album may feature Drake, Cardi B, Offset, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage
Quavo is hinting his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, will be star-studded. The oldest member of Migos posted a list on Instagram of artists with whom he’s recording, includingDrake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, and his fellow Migos group members Offset and Takeoff. “Preseason cuts, not final cut, Quavo Huncho,” Quavo commented in his post, meaning he hasn't made the final decision on songs that will be on the project. Quavo is featured on DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer’” with Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper. He’s also currently performing with Migos on Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Migos tour. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.