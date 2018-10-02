Richard Lawson reveals he asked for Beyoncé and Solange’s blessing before marrying their mother
Richard Lawson is helping to kick off the mid-season premiere of OWN’s hit documentary series Black Love. In a preview clip for series' return, Lawson recalls how he asked Beyoncé and Solange for theirblessing to marry their mother, Tina. “I called her children and I asked for her hand in marriage from them,” said Mr. Lawson. “I thought that that was important, because I knew without that, based upon the fact that Tina lives for her children, that it didn’t stand a chance unless they were on board." He adds, "I was fortunate enough that they were completely on board and just over-the-top excited about it.” The couple eventually married in Newport Beach, California, on April 12, 2015. In addition to the Lawsons, the series also stars Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash and husband Jay Tucker, and NBA All-Star Grant Hill and his wife, Grammy-nominated recording artist Tamia. Black Love returns tonight at 10 ET. on OWN. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.