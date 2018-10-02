T.I. agrees with Kanye West that the 13th Amendment should be changed
T.I. usually disagrees with Kanye West's opinions. However, TIP says he supports Kanye's idea that the 13th Amendment to the Constitution needs to be changed. The amendment, which abolished slavery, reads: "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction." Kanye believes that the section reading "Except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted," has become a justification for mas incarceration. T.I. posted an Instagram message saying he's backing West on this point. "I must say the part about trying to amend or abolish the 13th amendment, I actually agreed with, and not because I think that slavery should be instilled," says the rapper/actor in an Instagram video. "No, because the 13th Amendment also says slavery is abolished unless in prison." "Slavery is abolished unless in prison that means that it incentivizes mass incarceration and also increases the amount of scrutiny put on us and the laws that affect us differently than they affect white people," T.I. declares. The Grand Hustle CEO added that Kanye's tweet was "horrible worded," which contributed to the controversy about his message.