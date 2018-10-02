Taylor Swift meets young fan with autism after donating money to get him a service dog
Taylor Swift invited a young fan with autism to her show in Houston Monday, two years after donating $10,000 toward helping the boy purchase his service dog. The now-8-year-old Jacob, his therapy dog Reid, his mother Allison Hill and sister Jordan Fox were all given front-row tickets and got to meet Taylor backstage. Jacob’s mom posted about Taylor’s kindness and generosity on the Autism Speaks Facebook page, and included several photos of their meet-and-greet. "[Taylor] didn't see my son's disability she just saw him,” she writes. “She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on.” She adds, “After the picture was taken, the flash scared him so he snuggled right up to her and her sweet smile says it all…We feel so blessed! Taylor is such an amazing person for doing this for us...again! Jacob made it through almost the entire concert. Taylor is such an autism advocate, we love her!” Back in 2016, Jacob’s sister and cousin covered Taylor’s “Blank Space,” changing the lyrics to direct people to Jacob’s donation page, which was raising money for a service dog. The video caught Taylor’s attention and she donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe page, writing the message, “Jacob, we hope you love your new dog! Please tell your cousins that they did a great job on the song!” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.