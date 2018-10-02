Taylor Swift’s doing “Something Bad” at the American Music Awards
Taylor Swift will return to the American Music Awards in a big way. As announced on ABC's Good Morning America and Taylor's Instagram, the star will open the October 9 telecast with a performance of the Reputation track "I Did Something Bad." This is Taylor's first awards show performance in nearly three years. Taylor makes the Instagram announcement with her cat Meredith sitting next to her. As she talks, Meredith wanders away, leading Taylor to stop talking and address the cat, saying sarcastically, "Don't be too excited about it. My God!" Taylor is nominated for Artist of the Year, competing against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone. She's also up for Tour of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Reputation. The American Music Awards will air live from L.A. October 9 on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.