Travis Scott, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Miguel & more to participate in Mac Miller tribute concert
Travis Scott, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign John Mayer will be among the stars featured in a Mac Miller tribute concert. The show, titled "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life," will be held on October 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. It will also include Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Vince Staples and more artists. The event will benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which provides programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building. "The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a press release. "His father, brother, and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision,” Meyers continued. “He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that." Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Miller died of an apparent drug overdose on September 7. He was 26.