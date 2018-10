Twenty One Pilots announce 2019 US tour dates

Credit: Brad Heaton

' have announced a 2019 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album, Trench. The arena run begins May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will wrap up with a hometown show in Columbus, Ohio on June 29. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registration will be open through Sunday, October 7. Visit TwentyOnePilots.com for more info. The 2019 dates make up the second leg of TOP's U.S. Bandito tour. The first leg launches October 16 in Nashville. Trench, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's Blurryface, arrives this Friday. Here are Twenty One Pilots' 2019 U.S. tour dates: 5/31 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena6/1 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center6/4 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center6/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena6/8 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall6/9 -- Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena6/11 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena6/12 -- Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center6/14 -- Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena6/15 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena6/16 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center6/18 -- Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC6/19 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center6/21 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center6/23 -- Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center6/25 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena6/26 -- Memphis, TN, FedExForum6/28 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse6/29 -- Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena