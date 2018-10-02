Two More Bottles of… Champagne: Old Dominion celebrates “Hotel Key” in the studio
When your “Hotel Key” unlocks two weeks at #1 on the country chart, ordering two bottles of champagne from room service only seems appropriate. That’s what Old Dominion did on Monday, though they were actually in the studio working on their follow-up to Happy Endings at the time. “2 bottles for 2 weeks at #1,” the band tweeted, along with a video. “Thank you for making #HotelKey a huge song for us!” In the clip, lead singer Matthew Ramsey orchestrates an epic cork pop on the first bottle, bouncing it off the ceiling, before drinking the overflow and filling Geoff Sprung’s Yeti. OD’s “Hotel Key” follow-up is expected to be the lead single from their third album, which they’re busy finishing now. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.