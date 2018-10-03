Alice Cooper drummer Neal Smith releases compilation of the scariest songs from his KillSmith solo project

Courtesy of Neal Smith
Over the past decade, original Alice Cooper Group
drummer Neal Smith
has released three horror-themed heavy-metal concept albums with his solo side project KillSmith
.
Now, to mark the 10th anniversary of the KillSmith
series and in celebration of Halloween, Smith has issued a new compilation
titled KillSmith Halloween: Best of KillSmith 2008-2018.
It's available on CD and digitally at his official website, NealSmithRocks.com
.
The 12-song collection features 11 tunes culled from the three albums -- 2008's KillSmith/Sexual Savior
, 2011's KillSmith Two
and 2016's KillSmith & The GreenFire Empire
-- as well as one brand-new track called "Strychnine."
Smith says the compilation features his "scariest and best" KillSmith songs. He adds, "Happy Halloween to all of my sick things around the world! Play my KillSmith Halloween
loud and let it scare the 'HELL' out of you!"
The drummer was a member of the Alice Cooper Group from 1967 to 1974, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2011. He also to contributed to some of Alice Cooper
's solo albums, including the singer's most recent release, 2017's Paranormal
.
Here's the full track list of KillSmith Halloween
:
"Evil Voodoo Moon"
"Death by the Numbers"
"How Do You Bleed"
"Cemetery of the Damned"
"Squeeze Like a Python"
"The Killsmith Overture"
"Thrill Thrill Thrill Shoot to Kill"
"Die for the Night"
"Pandemonium"
"Strychnine"
"Dynasty of Darkness"
"Monsters in the Attic"
