Alicia Keys, her husband Swizz Beatz, and his ex-wife Mashonda show how to blend a family
Alicia Keys, husband Swizz Beatz, and his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere, are showing how to happily co-parent and blend families. “We love each other,” Keys said on Good Morning America. “We’re doing Thanksgiving. We’re doing the holidays. It is a beautiful partnership, and that is really really special. I’m very very proud of that.” Swizz and Mashonda have a son, Kasseem Jr., 11. They divorced in 2010 and later that year, he married Alicia. Mashonda said they all bonded when she decided to invite Alicia to Kaseem Jr.’s sixth birthday party. "Not only did she come, but she stayed to the end of the party and that moment was our first time really handing out together as a family, " she commented. "Our son saw that. In his eyes, you could just see, because for the first time, he was like, 'Wow, they’re all together.'" Swizz said men need to make sure they spend time with children from a previous relationship, even when the mother attempts to stop them from seeing their kid. “'Oh well, she’s not letting me see the kid. I won’t see him then,'” Swiss said men often say to themselves. “We just take our personal experiences with the mom, and use that as an excuse not to see our child, and I think that’s the wrong way for the fellas to think." "When you actually put the work in, and put the time in to blend, the child wins, and you as a father win, and the mom and the bonus mom win as well. So now everybody wins," he added. Mashonda has written a book about her co-parenting experience with Alicia and Swizz titled Blend, which is now on sale. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.