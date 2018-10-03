Cher explains her often bizarre tweets: “Sometimes I just like to make myself laugh”
Cher is one of the most active musicians on Twitter, but sometimes, her tweets are confusing, bizarre or incomprehensible. Now, in a feature for Twitter music, Cher is finally explaining just what she was thinking when she wrote some of those tweets. Reacting to a tweet she sent that reads, "Almost finished with the album, think it's good; as we all know, I'm not a big Cher fan," Cher explains, "Anybody on Twitter knows I'm not a big Cher fan, so I think that's self-explanatory." She continues, "But if you'd like me to go on a little bit: I like doing stuff, but I'm not necessarily interested in watching myself doing anything. Or listening [to myself]." Cher also addresses a tweet about her new ABBA covers album Dancing Queen, which is expected to have an impressive debut on next week's Billboard chart. Reacting to the tweet -- which reads, "In the studio again today. I'm too old for this s***" -- she says with a laugh, "It's true. I've been in the studio making this album for what seems like most of my adult life and I'm glad it's over!" Cher also explains a tweet where, in response to a question about how she celebrated Madonna's birthday, she responded, "I got a colonic." "I didn't really, but I thought it was really funny," she reveals. "It made me laugh. Sometimes I just like to make myself laugh." She continues, "I think things are funny. Sometimes people don't understand it. Also, a lot of times, if I use too many emojis, people have no idea what I'm saying. And because I'm dyslexic, sometimes I don't even know what I'm saying!" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.