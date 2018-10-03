Chloe x Halle reminisce about their favorite Beyonce touring memories

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

With theandOn The Run 2 tour set to wrap up Thursday in Seattle, the couple's opening act, sistersare reminiscing about their favorite moments on the road with Queen Bey. The sisters from Atlanta have been performing on the North American leg of the tour since opening night on July 25 in Cleveland. They also opened the European leg of Beyonce’s Formation tour in 2016. The older sister, 20-year old Chloe, recalls having lots of fun in Denmark on that tour. “One of my favorite memories would have to be when we were in Copenhagen,” she tells ABC Radio. “I love being adventurous and it was our first time really exploring Europe in that way and we were riding our bikes through the streets of Copenhagen." "And then we went to a beautiful aged amusement park," she continues. "So that was really fun, and then being able to perform the next day...I just had the best time.” Chloe will also never forget visiting Spain with Beyonce on the Formation tour. “When we were in Barcelona and we visited the beach and it was like glittery sand," she recalls. "And just knowing that [our] talent -- and having Parkwood and Beyonce around us -- could even take us to that moment where we could enjoy life and celebrate different cultures...that was a really special moment for us." Following the end of the On The Run 2 tour, Chloe X Halle will turn their attention back to their acting careers. They are about to begin shooting a new season of grown-ish, where they play track stars attending Cal U.