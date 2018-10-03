Courtney Love announces new clothing line inspired by memoir
Courtney Love has teamed up with Midnight Studios to create a new clothing line. The collection is inspired by the imagery in the Hole frontwoman's 2006 memoir, Dirty Blonde, and incorporates her own handwritten lyrics and diary entries. The Midnight Studios Instagram posted a few photos from the collection. You can also see the clothes for yourself at Hypefest, a festival held by fashion and culture website Hypebest October 6-7 in Brooklyn, New York. As previously reported, Love will be honored at the upcoming Pioneering People fundraiser, a biennial event held at the Basilica Hudson arts and performance venue in Hudson, New York. R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe will co-host the show, which takes place October 27. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.