- “Emotion”
2. “Good Bad”
3. “Dangerous”
4. “Sauce”
4. “Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown
6. “Cheapshot”
7. “Shot Clock”
8. “Boo’d Up”
9. “Everything” feat. John Legend
10. “Own It”
11. “Run My Mouth”
12. Gut Feeling” feat. H.E.R.
13. “Trip”
14. “Close”
15. “Easy”
Ella Mai’s debut album to feature John Legend, Chris Brown and H.E.R.
Ella Mai’s long awaited, self-titled debut solo album will feature John Legend, Chris Brown, and H.E.R. The singer from London revealed the track list for her album Wednesday on Instagram. The project has 15 songs, including her double-platinum, number one hit,”Boo’d Up,” and her latest single, “Trip.” Legend sings on the song “Everything.” Brown, who previously featured Mai on his 2017 track, “Cheating,” is featured on the fourth track on the album, “Whatchamacallit.” H.E.R. collaborated on “Gut Feeling.” Mai previously released three EPS: Time, and Change, both in 2016, and Ready in 2017. The American Music Awards nominee is joining the Bruno Mars tour Thursday in New York City. It's the first of 10 shows she'll be doing with Mars. Here's the track list for Ella Mai's debut album: