Founding Filter members recording first album together in 20 years
The original Filter members are back together. Richard Patrick and Brian Liesegang are currently working on a new album, their first together in over 20 years. And they're asking for your help to fund it. The duo has launched a PledgeMusic campaign featuring a variety of perks, including signed merch and your name in the album's liner notes. The album is currently titled reBus, though the final title will be decided by the fans. ReBus is a reference to Filter's 1995 debut album, Short Bus, which spawned the single "Hey Man, Nice Shot." Short Bus is the only Filter album to feature Liesegang, who left the band in 1997 due to creative and personal differences with Patrick. Filter's most recent album is 2016's Crazy Eyes.