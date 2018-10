Four suspects arrested for burglaries of LA celebrities including Rihanna and Christina Milian

Getty Images via ABC

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





Four people were arrested by Los Angeles police in connection to burglaries at the homes of, LA Dodgers baseball starand LA Rams football star, ABC affiliate KABC-TV reports., 19,, 19,, 18, and Hall’s 34-year-old mother,, were arrested for grand theft. Police say the suspects studied social media to determine the celebrities’ travel schedules, and drove expensive cars into their neighborhoods to plan their thefts. Police found $50,000 in cash, plus watches, jewelry, designer purses and other luxury items they had allegedly stolen. The suspects were caught after they were stopped recently for an unrelated violation in South LA. Police say they found a firearm and stolen property belonging to Woods in the vehicle. "They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided," Captainsays. Authorities found a hit list of more than dozen other potential targets, includingand. As previously reported, there was a burglary at Rihanna’s home in the Hollywood Hills on September 25. In May, 26-year-oldwas arrested at the same mansion after allegedly breaking in and spending 12 hours inside the house before he was discovered the next day by Rihanna's assistant. He was charged with stalking, residential burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest.