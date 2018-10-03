Lil Wayne, T.I., Cardi B, Gucci Mane and more to perform on BET Hip-Hop Awards
Rap royalty will hit the stage at the BET Hip-Hop Awards as Lil Wayne, T.I., Cardi B, and Gucci Maneare among the stars set to perform. Yo Gotti, YG, A$AP Rocky, Lil Pump, Lil Baby, Lil Duval, Flipp Dinero, Ball Greezy, Gunna, and Pardison Fontaine will also perform at the event, being recorded October 6 at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami. DJ Khaled, Wale, Bun B, Yung Miami from City Girls, and the cast of BET’s Hustle in Brooklyn will be among the presenters. Comedian Delray Davis will host. As previously reported, Wayne will receive the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Drake dominates the nominations with 11 nods. Cardi B follows him, with ten. The BET Hip-Hop Awards will air October 16 on BET. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.