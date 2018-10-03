Lincoln County Commissioners – September 24, 2018

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the basement meeting room of the courthouse Monday, September 24, 2018.

Chairman Terry Finch called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Alexis Pflugh and Member Al Joe Wallace present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Sharon Dohe, Randy Lohman, Rhonda Wright, Leann Bishop, Mike Weigel, Dustin Florence, Michel O’Hare and Robert Howe.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the minutes of the September 17, 2018 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

County Appraiser Rhonda Wright explained that the State had enacted legislation that allows landowners the ability to apply for disaster relief when their home is destroyed by fire or a natural disaster and presented a disaster relief application for the board’s approval. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve disaster relief for Christopher Phelps for the 2018 tax year, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Sheriff Mike Weigel and Undersheriff Dustin Florence inquired about plans for the building directly north of the courthouse as a portion is currently being used for law enforcement storage and wanted the board to understand that if plans change for the building that they would need to find an alternative location for their items as their current building does not have adequate space.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve and sign the Management Representation Letter for the Lincoln County audit of the financial statements ending December 31, 2017, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve Resolution 2018-19, approving the participation in and adoption of the solid waste management committee update for the region served by the North Central Kansas Solid Waste Management Plan, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the bid from File Safe to move and purchase conversion kits and endcaps for the District Court Clerk’s Time-2 filing cabinets in the amount of $3,938, funds to be drawn from the District Court budget, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the bids from File Safe to purchase equipment for the County Attorney’s Office in the amount of $9,373, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. (funds to be drawn from the Capital Improvement Fund). Al Joe Wallace moved to approve the bid from File Safe to purchase equipment for the Human Resource Office in the amount of $4,181, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. (funds to be drawn from the Capital Improvement Fund)

Director of Public Work Michel O’Hare with Road Supervisor Robert Howe reported on the following: box culvert will be delivered this week; preconference is scheduled for OS 87 and will approach L & M regarding the bid on OS105 to see if the estimate would be reduced as equipment will already be in the County with the board’s permission; Lyne gravel pit needs seeding and the owner has requested the portion that was previously cropland, be seeded, the board approved; and the highway department will return to working five days per week on October 1. Howe updated the board on projects being completed by crews. Commissioner Pflugh inquired about usage of the crushed concrete and the Highland Lake Dam.

The board reviewed bids received to install network cabling in the former Commission meeting room that will be utilized for the driver’s license room. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the bid from Precision Electrical in the amount of $480, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to name Jerry Philbrick as an authorized signer when making application and/or signing necessary documents to the Kansas Department of Transportation for Public Transportation Assistance Project funding, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to recommend Jim Metz to the Lincoln Recreation Board as the County’s representative, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to support the Lincoln County General Public Transportation Bus Board’s application for grant funds and commitment of funds, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 10:00 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. to review Human Resource applications, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319(2)(b)(1) to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Reconvening Location: Courthouse basement meeting room.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:05 a.m. with no action taken.

The board approved moving the September 28 regular meeting to Thursday, September 27, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Commissioner Pflugh conveyed information that she has discovered regarding nursing home licensure, noting that one facility had their license within six weeks and related that the Commission should create a request for proposals (RFP) to manage the facility.

Commissioner Wallace announced that he would step aside from the committee formed to investigate options for the nursing home and invited Commissioner Pflugh to serve on the board in his place.

The chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:20 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018 in the basement meeting room of the courthouse.