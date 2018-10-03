Listen now: Drake’s Michael Jackson collabo “Don’t Matter to Me” is his next single
Drake has chosen his collabo with the King of Pop as the new single from his platinum Scorpion album, according to Billboard. “Don’t Matter to Me,” the fifth single from Scorpion, features previously unreleased vocals recorded by Michael Jackson. Three of those singles -- “In My Feelings,” “Nice for What,” and “Nonstop” -- hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Drizzy is continuing his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour with two shows this weekend in Las Vegas. The tour wraps up November 17 in Atlanta. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.