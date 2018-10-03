Listen to Yungblud’s mash-up of Nirvana, Ariana Grande and Juice WRLD
If you heard Yungblud's debut album 21st Century Liability, then you know that the rising British musician experiments with a variety of different genres. So it shouldn't be too surprising that the "I Love You, Will You Marry Me" rocker knows his way around a mash-up. As proof, Yungblud has released a mash-up of the Nirvana "Heart-Shaped Box," pop superstar Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" and hip-hop artist Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams." As for what that sounds like, the verses feature the lyrics to "God Is a Woman" and "Lucid Dreams" over the riff from the grunge classic, and then brings Kurt Cobain's words out for the chorus. You can listen now via AltPress.com. "I mashed these three songs up because together they represent my sound," Yungblud tells Alternative Press. "I grew up on classic rock n' roll [songs] like 'Heart-Shaped Box.'" "I discovered hip-hop and became obsessed with the two genres simultaneously," he continues. "And I am also a massive pop music fan. It just makes sense to me that these genres should sit side by side and quit fighting each other." Yungblud is currently touring the U.S. behind 21st Century Liability.