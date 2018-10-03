Lynyrd Skynyrd inducted into live-entertainment industry organization IEBA’s Hall of Fame
Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the International Entertainment Buyers Association's Hall of Fame at the trade organization's 2018 Honors & Awards Ceremony, held Tuesday in Nashville. Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zandt and Rickey Medlocke were on hand to receive the honor, which recognizes people and organizations that have made important contributions to the live-entertainment industry. Amplify magazine reports that when Rossington hit the stage to accept the award, he had a little trouble reading his speech, and he joked to the crowd, "I can't read very well since we quit school to start a rock and roll band." He then thanked the executives who helped the group's career along the way. The event closes out the IEBA's 48th annual conference. Among the IEBA's previous Hall of Fame honorees: The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Garth Brooks. Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour this Friday, October 5, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The trek is scheduled through a December 8 concert in Biloxi, Mississippi. Visit LynyrdSkynyrd.com to check out all of the dates. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.