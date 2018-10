Lynyrd Skynyrd inducted into live-entertainment industry organization IEBA’s Hall of Fame

Credit: Doltyn Snedden

was inducted into the International Entertainment Buyers Association's Hall of Fame at the trade organization's 2018 Honors & Awards Ceremony, held Tuesday in Nashville. Skynyrd membersandwere on hand to receive the honor, which recognizes people and organizations that have made important contributions to the live-entertainment industry. Amplify magazine reports that when Rossington hit the stage to accept the award, he had a little trouble reading his speech, and he joked to the crowd, "I can't read very well since we quit school to start a rock and roll band." He then thanked the executives who helped the group's career along the way. The event closes out the IEBA's 48th annual conference. Among the IEBA's previous Hall of Fame honorees:and her husbandand. Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour this Friday, October 5, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The trek is scheduled through a December 8 concert in Biloxi, Mississippi. Visit LynyrdSkynyrd.com to check out all of the dates. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.