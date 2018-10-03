Nicki Minaj cries about being abused in clips from “Queen” documentary
Nicki Minaj is in tears in Instagram clips from her Queen documentary as she describes how being abused nearly destroyed her life. The "Anaconda" rapper says a cycle of violence began with her parents when she was a child. "My mother would let my father be violent with her," she says. Nicki explains that after seeing her mother attacked, she was determined not to also become a victim. "Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me that, and then all of a sudden, that was my life. " The 35-year-old entertainer says being after abused, she went through a period where she couldn't record new music. "Who was I gonna inspire when I had nothing in me to give," Nicki remembers. "I let one human being make me so low, I didn't even know who I was. I was scared to get into the studio. I didn't believe in myself." Nicki explains that after changing her environment and traveling from New York City to Miami, she gained the incentive to record again. No word yet on when her Queen documentary will be released.