P.O.D. announces “Circles” tour with Nonpoint and Islander

By
Derek Nester
-
Mascot Label GroupP.O.D. will launch a U.S. tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album, Circles. The trek, which will also feature Nonpoint and Islander, begins November 14 in Newport, California, and will conclude December 12 in Greensboro, North Carolina. For ticket info, visit PayableonDeath.com. Circles, the follow-up to 2015's The Awakening, is due out November 16. Here are P.O.D.'s tour dates: 11/14 -- Newport, CA, Martys on Newport
11/15 -- Los Angeles, CA, Whiskey
11/16 -- Las Vegas, NV, Vinyl
11/17 -- San Diego, CA, Music Box
11/20 -- Anaheim, CA, Observatory
11/21 -- Tempe, AZ, Club Red East
11/23 -- Tyler, TX, Click's
11/24 -- Dallas, TX, Tree's
11/25 -- Houston, TX, Warehouse Live
11/27 -- Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theater
11/28 -- Joliet, IL, The Forge
11/29 -- Green Bay, WI, Green Bay Distillery
11/30 -- Racine, WI, Rt 20
12/1 -- Traverse City, MI, Ground Zero
12/2 -- Flint, MI, Machine Shop
12/4 -- Louisville, KY, Tiger Room
12/5 -- Cleveland, OH, Agora
12/6 -- New York, NY, Highline
12/7 -- Portland, ME, Aura
12/8 -- Providence, RI, The Strand
12/9 -- Lancaster, PA, Chameleon
12/11 -- Lynchburg, VA, Phase 2
12/12 -- Greensboro, NC, Cone Denim Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

