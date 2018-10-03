Simply the Best on Broadway: Tina Turner musical coming to NYC next fall

Courtesy of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Carole King, Cher, Donna Summer
and now,
Tina Turner
. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is the latest female music icon to have her life story turned into a Broadway musical.
The show, called
Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical,
will premiere on Broadway in the fall of 2019. It's described as "the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race."
The musical world premiered in London in April and it's
still running there
. In a statement, Tina said, “Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career."
She added, "London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”
Tina is directed by
Phyllida Lloyd
-- who directed the original Broadway musical
Mamma Mia!
as well as the movie version -- and choreographed by
Anthony Van Laast
, who worked on the musicals
Mamma Mia!
and
Sister Act.
Tina's life has already inspired a hit 1993 movie,
What's Love Got to Do With It
. Stars
Laurence Fishburne
and
Angela Bassett
both earned Oscar nominations for their roles as
Ike Turner
and Tina.
Details about theater, casting and dates for
Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical
will be announced in the next few months.
