St. Vincent releasing stripped-down version of “MASSEDUCTION” album

Loma Vista RecordingsSt. Vincent
is releasing a stripped-down, piano-based version of her 2017 album, MASSEDUCTION
. The new record, titled MassEducation
, is due out October 12.
MassEducation
features frontwoman Annie Clark
and pianist Thomas Barlett
delivering new renditions of each of the songs on MASSEDUCTION
, including the single "Los Ageless." The track list has also been reordered.
Clark describes MassEducation
as "two dear friends playing songs together with the kind of secret understanding one can only get through endless nights in New York City."
Here's the MassEducation
track list:
"Slow Disco"
"Savior"
"Masseduction"
"Sugarboy"
"Fear the Future"
"Smoking Section"
"Los Ageless"
"New York"
"Young Lover"
"Happy Birthday, Johnny"
"Pills"
"Hang on Me"
