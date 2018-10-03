The Rolling Stones plotting 50th anniversary reissues of “Beggars Banquet,” “Rock and Roll Circus”
The Rolling Stones will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lauded 1968 album Beggars Banquet by reissuing the record in multiple formats on November 16, according to an exclusive Variety report. The reissue will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and digitally, with all versions featuring remastered audio. The vinyl collection will include a 12-inch single boasting a mono mix of "Sympathy for the Devil" and an etching of the album's original "bathroom wall" cover photo; a replica of a flexi-disc featuring a 1968 phone interview with Mick Jagger originally packaged with Japanese pressings of Beggars Banquet; and a download code to access a digital version of the record, plus the interview. Released in December, 1968, Beggars Banquet peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and has sold more than a million copies in the U.S. Although the album yielded no major hits in the States, it includes classics like "Sympathy for the Devil," "No Expectations," "Street Fighting Man" and "Stray Cat Blues." Variety also reports that The Rolling Stones' star-studded 1968 BBC TV special Rock and Roll Circus, which was shelved until 1996 because the band wasn't happy with their performance, will be re-released next year -- along with its soundtrack -- in honor of its 50th anniversary. In addition to The Stones' performances, Rock and Roll Circus featured The Who, Jethro Tull, Marianne Faithfull and one-off supergroup The Dirty Mac made up of John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Mitch Mitchell. The program will be issued on DVD and Blu-ray featuring video in wide-screen Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. The Rock and Roll Circus soundtrack's reissue will also include several unreleased tracks, including The Dirty Mac's rehearsal performances of The Beatles' "Revolution" and "Yer Blues." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.