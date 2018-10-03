“This Is It”: Scotty McCreery rides the wave of an unexpected, beach-inspired hit

Triple Tigers Records

has a top thirty hit with "This Is It," the song he wrote to propose to his wife, but it's another tune from his Seasons Change album that's drawing unexpected attention. The track, "Barefootin'," is up for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year at the Carolina Beach Music Awards. While shag means something entirely different in other parts of the world, in the Carolinas, it's the name of a poplar, much-revered dance. "This is incredible," the North Carolina native says. "We wrote the song as a fun tribute to one of my favorite genres of music. I never expected it to be recognized with a Carolina Beach Music Award nomination. I'm thrilled that people are really enjoying the song and thankful for the nomination." "Barefootin'" has already unexpectedly hit #1 on the Beach Music Top 40 Chart. We'll find out if Scotty wins on Sunday, November 11, when the Carolina Beach Music Awards are handed out at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.