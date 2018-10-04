Christina Aguilera’s NYC concert features Lil’ Kim, A Great Big World and…the Clintons?
Christina Aguilera’s Liberation concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York was chock-full of celebrity surprises. E! News reports that rapper Lil’ Kim joined Christina on stage for a performance of their smash hit “Lady Marmalade,” and later in the show, A Great Big World came out to sing their Grammy-winning duet “Say Something.” And if that wasn’t enough star power, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were in the audience, watching Xtina tear through her hits including “Beautiful,” “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Can’t Hold Us Down” and “Fall in Line.” After facilitating yet another marriage proposal between two fans, Christina ended her concert with a big dance party set to her song “Let There Be Love,” with another special guest: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Carmen Carrera. The Liberation tour returns to Radio City Music Hall tonight. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.