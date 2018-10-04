However, unlike most music cruises, Bon Jovi won't actually be staying on the ship with his fans. He'll be on board to perform both shows and take photos, but will be traveling back and forth to the nearest port during each cruise. Prices for the Caribbean sailing start at $1895 per person, and $2,221 for the Mediterranean sailing. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Cruisin’ on a Prayer: Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi
All aboard for the first-ever Jon Bon Jovi cruises -- but be careful, the deck of the ship may be Slippery When Wet. Bon Jovi is inviting his fans to join him on the high seas for two unique vacation experiences next year, as part of his Runaway to Paradise destination events. The first is a Caribbean cruise from April 12 to April 16, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on the Norwegian Jade. The second is a Mediterranean trip from August 26 to August 30, traveling from Barcelona, Spain, to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on the Norwegian Pearl. Each cruise will feature a full rock show from Jon and his 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band, as well as an acoustic "storyteller" set, during which fans can ask the New Jersey music legend questions. There will be additional concerts from support artists, who will be announced later, as well as panels with "key figures" from Bon Jovi's history. Jon and his son Jesse's new wine, Hampton Water rosé, will be flowing on board. On top of the usual cruise amenities, fans also can check out memorabilia in the Jon Bon Jovi Gallery, shop at a pop-up shop featuring Jon's clothing line Hart N Dagger, and eat at The JBJ Soul Kitchen, Jon's charity restaurant. The first 400 guests to book the trip will also get a photo with Jon, and all cruisers will bring home a signed lithograph.
