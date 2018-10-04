Dua Lipa says her recent dance-oriented singles hint at a new musical direction
Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album came out w-a-a-a-y back in June of 2017, so it's no wonder she's already started work on her next album. What will it sound like? She says her two most recent singles -- collabos with, respectively, Calvin Harris and Silk City -- point the way to her new musical direction. "Both 'One Kiss' and, I feel, 'Electricity,' definitely go down kind of a different route to what I've had on my first album, and I feel like it's a good bridge between my first album and what's to come for the next album," Dua tells E! Online. There's no release date for the new album, but in the meantime, we can enjoy the new tracks on the expanded "Complete Edition" of her first album, which is coming out next month. In addition to "One Kiss" and "Electricity," the package includes two fan favorites -- "Want To" and "Running" -- which she's never previously recorded. "I felt like it was kind of like a parting gift to this whole era," she says of those songs. Another new track is "Kiss and Make Up," a collabo with the K-pop band BlackPink, of whom Dua says she's "such a fan." And speaking of collaborations, Dua says she'd love to sing with Pink, Alicia Keys and Frank Ocean one day. "I feel like something I want to do with collaborations is always try and work with people who do something maybe a bit more different to what I do...that would bring something new to the table," she explains. "It's always interesting 'cause I don't know what's gonna come next," she laughs. "So that's the part of my job that I really look forward to." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.