Fleetwood Mac introduces new lineup at tour kickoff in Tulsa, OK, with career-spanning set, select covers

Credit: Randee St. NicholasFleetwood Mac
launched a new North American tour
on Wednesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many fans got their first look at the group's revamped lineup, which now includes Crowded House
/Split Enz
singer-guitarist Neil Finn
and founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
lead guitarist Mike Campbell
.
According to Tulsa World
, the concert at Tulsa's BOK Center featured a 23-song set with a career-spanning selection of Fleetwood Mac tunes, plus songs from the new members' other groups.
The concert took place one year and a day after Tom Petty
's death, and as a tribute to Campbell's fallen band mate, Fleetwood Mac played a rendition of his 1989 solo hit "Free Fallin'," sung by Tom's close friend and occasional duet partner Stevie Nicks
.
Meanwhile, Finn, who was hired to take over Lindsey Buckingham
's vocal parts, also got to sing songs from two of his other bands: Crowded House
's 1986 hit "Don't Dream It's Over" and "I Got You," a 1980 gem by Split Enz
.
Drummer Mick Fleetwood
introduced "Don't Dream It's Over," telling the crowd, "Many years ago I heard this beautiful song and, for me, it opened many doors in my heart, so this all eventually led to this lovely gentleman sharing the stage with us in Fleetwood Mac, so make him really welcome as he sings this most beautiful song."
Nearly half of the songs played came from Fleetwood Mac's two hugely successful mid-'70s albums: their 1975 self-titled collection and 1977's Rumours
. The band also played two songs from the group's original late-1960s lineup -- "Black Magic Woman" and "Oh Well" -- and a couple of tunes dating back to the early '70s.
Fleetwood Mac's tour continues this Saturday in Chicago.
Here is the full set list of the Tulsa show:
"Little Lies"
"Dreams"
"Second Hand News"
"Say You Love Me"
"Black Magic Woman"
"Everywhere"
"I Got You" (Split Enz cover)
"Rhiannon"
"Tell Me All the Things You Do"
"Storms"
"World Turning"
"Hypnotized"
"Oh Well"
"Don't Dream It's Over" (Crowded House cover)
"Landslide"
"Isn't It Midnight"
"Monday Morning"
"You Make Loving Fun
"Gold Dust Woman"
"Go Your Own Way"
"Free Fallin'" (Tom Petty cover)
"Don't Stop"
"All Over Again"
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.