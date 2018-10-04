Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons & more nominated for MTV EMAs

Credit: Brantley GutierrezFoo Fighters
, Twenty One Pilots
and Imagine Dragons
are among the nominees for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards
.
Dave Grohl
's band and ID are up for the Best Rock award, while the "Stressed Out" duo will compete for the Best Alternative title. The other Best Rock nominees are Muse
, U2
and 5 Seconds of Summer
, while Best Alternative also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars
, Panic! at the Disco
, Fall Out Boy
and The 1975
.
Muse is also nominated in the Best Live category.
The 2018 MTV EMAs take place November 4 in Bilbao, Spain. Here's a selection of the nominees:
Best Rock
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Best Alternative
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty One Pilots
Best Live
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
