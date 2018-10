Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons & more nominated for MTV EMAs

Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

andare among the nominees for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards 's band and ID are up for the Best Rock award, while the "Stressed Out" duo will compete for the Best Alternative title. The other Best Rock nominees areand, while Best Alternative also includesand. Muse is also nominated in the Best Live category. The 2018 MTV EMAs take place November 4 in Bilbao, Spain. Here's a selection of the nominees:5 Seconds Of SummerFoo FightersImagine DragonsMuseU2Fall Out BoyPanic! At The DiscoThe 1975Thirty Seconds To MarsTwenty One PilotsEd SheeranMuseP!nkShawn MendesThe Carters Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.