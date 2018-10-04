“Fun and fresh” on the Farm Tour: Luke Bryan hopes you’ll meet him in the “hay field” to mark a ten-year anniversary

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Thursday night,sets the final three dates on his 2018 Farm Tour in motion, with a show in the Sunshine State. "We do Florida, North Augusta in South Carolina, and then we do Georgia," he explains. "We’ve laid out of Georgia a couple of years, and my Georgia crowd they were not happy about that, so we finally got one back in Ringgold." Saturday night's final show in Luke's home state happens to already be a sell-out. Not a bad way to wrap up a decade of shows, all with the goal of sending kids from farming families to college. "It’s our tenth anniversary of the Farm Tour," Luke reflects. "We’ve been able to have a lot of amazing memories, and we’ve been able to give some scholarships to kids through the Farm Tour." "You know, there’s nothing better than watching fifteen, twenty thousand people in a hay field have fun and listen to country music," he adds.", newcomer, and the group of songwriters known as thejoin Luke on the 2018 show, though he's not doing quite as many as he has in the past. "You know, we did eight shows a year for a long time, and we learned that was a lot of work and I didn’t really sound good -- you know, on that seventh and eighth show I was pretty tired," Luke admits. "So, we just trimmed it back to six, and it makes it fun and fresh and we love the Farm Tour every year." After this weekend, Luke still has five more concerts on the What Makes You Country Tour, including two Stadium Sized shows. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.