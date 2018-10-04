I’ll Be Hearing You: The Police releasing new vinyl box set featuring band’s complete studio catalog

Polydor/Universal Music Group
Next month marks the 40th anniversary of The Police
's debut album, Outlandos d'Amour
, and to mark the milestone, a limited-edition vinyl box set featuring newly remastered versions of the band's five studio records will be released on November 16
.
Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings
will include 180-gram vinyl editions of Outlandos d'Amour
, 1979's Reggatta de Blanc
, 1980's Zenyatta Mondatta
, 1981's Ghost in the Machine
and 1983's Synchronicity
, as well as a new compilation called Flexible Strategies
featuring non-album tracks and B-sides.
The Police were formed in 1977 and featured singer/bassist Sting
, guitarist Andy Summers
and drummer Stewart Copeland
. Combining punk, reggae and World Music elements to create an accessible rock sound, the band became one of the most popular artists to emerge from the New Wave scene. All five of The Police's albums have sold at least one million copies in the U.S., with the chart-topping Synchronicity
being their most successful release, having sold more than eight million copies in the States.
The box set will include Police hits and classics including "Roxanne," "Can't Stand Losing You," "Message in a Bottle," "Walking on the Moon," "Don't Stand So Close to Me," "Driven to Tears," "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da," "Spirits in the Material World," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "King of Pain," "Synchronicity II," "Wrapped Around Your Finger," and the #1 smash "Every Breath You Take."
Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings
comes packaged with a 24-page photo book featuring rare and previously unseen pictures from the group's archives. You can pre-order
the collection now.
Here are the track lists of all of the albums in the box set:
Outlandos d'Amour
Side One:
"Next to You"
"So Lonely"
"Roxanne"
"Hole in My Life"
"Peanuts"
Side Two:
"Can't Stand Losing You"
"Truth Hits Everybody"
"Born in the '50s"
"Be My Girl -- Sally"
"Masoko Tanga"
Reggatta de Blanc
Side One:
"Message in a Bottle"
"Reggatta de Blanc"
"It's Alright for You"
"Bring on the Night"
"Deathwish"
Side Two:
"Walking on the Moon"
"On Any Other Day"
"The Bed's Too Big Without You"
"Contact"
"Does Everyone Stare"
"No Time This Time"
Zenyatta Mondatta
Side One:
"Don't Stand So Close to Me"
"Driven to Tears"
"When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around"
"Canary in a Coalmine"
"Voices Inside My Head"
"Bombs Away"
Side Two:
"De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da"
"Behind My Camel"
"Man in a Suitcase"
"Shadows in the Rain"
"The Other Way of Stopping"
Ghost in the Machine
Side One:
"Spirits in the Material World"
"Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic"
"Invisible Sun"
"Hungry for You (J'aurais toujours faim de toi)"
"Demolition Man"
Side Two:
"Too Much Information"
"Rehumanize Yourself"
"One World (Not Three)"
"Ωmegaman"
Synchronicity
Side One:
"Synchronicity I"
"Walking in Your Footsteps"
"O My God"
"Mother"
"Miss Gradenko"
"Synchronicity II"
Side Two:
"Every Breath You Take"
"King of Pain"
"Wrapped Around Your Finger"
"Tea in the Sahara"
Flexible Strategies
Side One:
"Dead End Job" (1978)
"Landlord" (1979)
"Visions of the Night" (1979)
"Friends" (1980)
"A Sermon" (1980)
"Shambelle" (1981)
Side Two:
"Flexible Strategies" (1981)
"Low Life" (1981)
"Murder by Numbers" (1983)
"Truth Hits Everybody" (Remix) (1983)
"Someone to Talk To" (1983)
"Once Upon a Daydream" (1983)