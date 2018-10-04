Jason Aldean Joins Lineup At 2019 Kicker Country Stampede

MANHATTAN, Kansas (Sept. 28, 2018) — The highly anticipated 24th annual Kicker Country Stampede has announced country-music superstar, Jason Aldean, as headliner of the 2019 music festival set for June 20-22 in Manhattan, Kan. Aldean joins Old Dominion in the star-studded festival line-up.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Aldean to what is shaping up to be an epic line-up,” said President and Founder Wayne Rouse. “Four stages, 50 artists, food, shopping, camping and daytime activities – this year is sure to be an awesome party.”

Three-time Entertainer of the Year recipient, Jason Aldean continues to excel on the billboards with 19 hits reaching No. 1 on either the Hot Country

Songs or Country Airplay charts. Eight more of the star’s singles have reached top 10 lists, with the album, “My Kinda Party” taking top honors as Album of the Year in 2011.

Aldean isn’t losing steam; his recently released album “Rearview Town” is already topping charts with hits like “You Make It Easy” and “Drowns The Whiskey” featuring hit-maker Miranda Lambert.

The three-day event will feature more than 50 country artists across four stages along with activities including mechanical bull riding, delicious food, shopping, a corn hole tournament, human foosball and more. The event also features three levels of camping experiences on the festival grounds, making it an unrivaled experience full of music, fun and adventure. The full lineup is slated to be released by November 2018 and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Tickets and camping passes are on sale now and can be purchased at countrystampede.com. Ticket prices will increase in December.

ABOUT KICKER COUNTRY STAMPEDE

The Kicker Country Stampede is an annual three-day camping and country music festival located at the beautiful Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, Kansas. Dubbed the “country Woodstock” of Kansas, Country Stampede is the largest country festival in Kansas and draws over 160,000 attendees each year. A variety of artists, from the biggest names in country to the best up-and- coming performers, are featured throughout the day between four stages including the Cenex® Main Stage. In addition to live music, the festival offers a variety of activities and amenities including mechanical bull riding, delicious food and drink options, a corn hole tournament, human foosball, interactive exhibits and much more. Learn more about Kicker Country Stampede at www.countrystampede.com.

Follow Kicker Country Stampede on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/countrystampede Like Kicker Country Stampede on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/countrystampede.