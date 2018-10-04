Life in the bus lane? Ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder launching U.S. fall solo tour next week

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Michael HelmsWhile The Eagles currently are busy with a U.S. arena tour, the band's former guitarist Don Felder is set to launch his own stateside trek. The 71-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is scheduled to open for America tonight, October 4, in San Jose, California, and then will kick off a solo outing on October 12 in Tucson, Arizona. The tour, which is plotted out through a November 10 concert in Overland Park, Kansas, also will two other Arizona cities, as well as venue's in the Northeast, the Southeast and in several other Midwestern locations. In addition, Don has booked a handful of shows in March, in California, Oregon, Washington and Iowa. Felder most recent studio album, Road to Forever, came out in 2012. Last year, Don told ABC Radio that he was working on a new solo recording that will feature "a lot of surprise guests," but he hasn't revealed any new details about the project lately. Here are all of Felder's confirmed upcoming concerts, according to his official website: 10/4 -- San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center (with America)
10/12 -- Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre
10/13 -- Prescott, AZ, Yavapai College Performance Hall
10/14 -- Chandler, AZ, Chandler Center for the Arts
10/17 -- Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center
10/18 -- Salisbury, MA, Blue Ocean Music Hall
10/19 -- Staten Island, NY, St. George Theatre
10/20 -- New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre New Jersey
10/21 -- Patchogue, NY, Patchogue Theatre
10/23 -- Annapolis, MD, Rams Head on Stage
10/25 -- Anniston, AL, Anniston Performing Arts Center
10/26 -- Sugar Hill, GA, The Bowl at Sugar Hill
10/27 -- Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Center
10/28 -- Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre
11/2 -- Effingham, IL, Effingham Performing Arts Center
11/3 -- Jefferson, IA, Wildrose Casino and Resort
11/7 -- Warren, OH, W.D. Packard Music Hall
11/8 -- Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre
11/9 -- Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial Hall
11/10 -- Overland Park, KS, Carlsen Center
3/16/19 -- Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts
3/18 -- Livermore, CA, Bankhead Theatre
3/19 -- Bend, OR, Tower Theatre
3/20 -- Kirkland, WA, Kirkland Performance Center
3/28 -- Mason City, IA, North Iowa Community Auditorium Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR