Listen now: Ella Mai releases “Whatchamacallit” single featuring Chris Brown
Ella Mai and Chris Brown plan to hook up and cheat on their lovers in her new single, “Whatchamacallit,” which she released Thursday. They sing, "I know you got a girlfriend, baby/You know that I got a man, ooh yeah/We could wait until we're single/But it won't be as fun then." Breezy is returning the favor after Mai was featured on a song with a similar theme, his 2017 track, “Cheating,” In addition to Brown, John Legend and H.E.R. are featured on Mai’s self-titled debut album, which will drop on October 12. Thursday night, Ella Mai joins the Bruno Mars tour in New York City. It's the first of 10 shows the American Music Award nominee will do with Mars. Mai’s breakthrough hit, “Boo’d Up,” just set a record for the most weeks at number one on the BillboardR&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart for a single by a woman. The double platinum single has been at the top of the chart for 16 weeks, breaking the record set by Mary J. Blige with “Be Without You“ in 2006. Only Miguel’s “Adorn,” which remained number one for 23 weeks in 2012 and 2013, has posted a longer reign Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.